Gardaí release details of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

A male pedestrian, believed to be in his thirties, was fatally injured in the incident when he was struck by a car in the Swords area of Dublin.

The incident occurred on the Rathbeale Road (R125), Swords, Co. Dublin shortly after 1.30am this morning - this is the road that links Swords and Ashbourne.

Gardaí are describing the vehicle as a dark coloured saloon car. The driver failed to remain at the scene.