Gardaí are considering new search areas in the hunt for missing woman Tina Satchwell (45) after detectives confirmed they have received new information in the case.

Gardaí 'receive new information' on missing Tina Satchwell case, consider new search sites

The revelation came as gardaí ended a major search in a sprawling Cork forest after failing to find any clues during a 12-day operation to find out what happened to Tina.

Next Tuesday marks the first anniversary of Tina's disappearance from her home in the Cork seaside town of Youghal. A team of 60 personnel had been painstakingly searching Mitchel's Wood outside Castlemartyr in east Cork since March 5 without any breakthrough in the hunt for Tina, who vanished without trace on March 20, 2017.

Gardaí staged a major operational review yesterday when the decision was made to begin winding down the forest search. Detectives confirmed that search was now over - but revealed new information had come to light thanks to the intense publicity surrounding the case and repeated Garda appeals. "A number of items recovered during the course of this search will now be examined to establish whether they are related to the disappearance of Tina," a Garda spokesman said.

Tina Satchwell's husband Richard Satchwell

"Gardaí would also like to thank members of the public who have come forward with new information which will now be investigated." Tina, who is originally from Fermoy, disappeared from her Youghal home while her husband, Richard, was on an errand to nearby Dungarvan.

When he returned, he spotted Tina's keys lying on the floor. Two suitcases were missing as well as items of Tina's clothing.

Tina Satchwell

Her beloved dog, Ruby, was left alone in the house.

The English-born truck driver also claimed €26,000 was missing.

Last night, Mr Satchwell said he was "relieved" the Garda search had not ended with the discovery of a body - and he was still praying Tina would be found safe. He paid tribute to everyone who supported the search and anyone who contacted gardaí with information.

"I am still hoping Tina will be found safe. I will always live in hope. I don't want to go down the road of thinking the other way, because I wouldn't be able to cope," he said.

