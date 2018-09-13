GARDAI are questioning three men after boarding a boat off the Irish coast as part of a major drugs investigation.

Gardaí question three men after boarding small boat off Cork coast in drugs investigation

The boat, a small yacht, was boarded by Gardai with the assistance of Naval Service and Customs & Excise personnel as part of a planned operation early this morning.

It is understood the operation began off the Kerry coast and concluded just off Kinsale.

It followed an intelligence-led operation with the yacht having been under surveillance for some time by Naval Service units.

The vessel entered Irish waters from the Azores but is understood to have started its journey from just off Central America.

Three men found on board the vessel are currently being questioned by detectives.

Two are Irish and believed to be from the Louth area.

A third is understood to be an East European national.

The boat itself will now undergo a specialist forensic search operation.

It is expected that this search will be conducted at a secure boatyard in Kinsale where the yacht will be kept under armed guard.

The search may take a number of days to complete with specialist marine teams expected to dismantle large parts of the yacht's hull as part of the operation.

Specially trained drugs sniffer dogs will also be used in the search.

However, no drugs have been discovered as yet by Garda and Naval search teams.

The three men detained are currently being questioned under drugs regulations at Bandon Divisional Garda Station.

They can be held for an initial period of 24 hours but, if required, can be questioned for up to seven days.

Garda sources said the operation was "significant" and undertaken on foot of intelligence from a number of international police agencies.

The co-ordinating group for European police agencies battling drug trafficking is based in Lisbon in Portugal and is supported by both police and naval agencies across the EU and North America.

"It's a small boat with a French flag on the back," a witness told Independent.ie.

"There are loads of people down there, and they've been searching the boat.

"We first noticed the customs boat come in at about 11.30. The yacht is tied to the customs boat at the moment, it looks like a massive operation."

Online Editors