Garda quarantine powers could take weeks to come into force

Proposed new powers for the gardaí to enforce Covid-19 regulations may not come into force for up to three weeks.

Garda sources said some powers being mentioned by Government ministers might require primary legislation and this meant the changes would not be introduced in a matter of days.

The announcement of the changes by ministers over the past 36 hours has created speculation about the exact details and has caused major concern among the leadership of the force’s two main representative bodies.

Senior garda officers last night said there was no onus on the Government to consult them in advance of policy changes, although this might occur in some circumstances.

It was their job to enforce the law.

However, senior officers said they could understand the concern of the bodies in relation to whatever changes they might be told to enforce and about the health and safety implications for their members.

But they advised that all levels of the force should wait to see what precisely was being proposed rather than speculating.

It is understood that any primary legislation change would be focused on persons entering the State from overseas and how they should be quarantined.

It would not have direct implications for on-the-ground policing.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee made it clear last night that gardaí would not be required to go into people’s homes to check whether they were in quarantine.

Gardaí would be likely to call to a person’s home and that person would then be obliged to show that he or she was in quarantine by appearing at the door or ­window of their residence.

However, it is not clear how an officer is expected to determine the identity of that person without being shown valid documentation.

It is believed the minister has been in contact with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris several times in the past few days while officials from the Department of Justice are in daily touch with Garda management in relation to the Covid crisis.

The Garda Representative Association said a clear policy for policing the border with Northern Ireland was needed.

Assistant general secretary Dermot O’Brien said too often the Government had decided on policy first without considering the practicalities of implementation, leaving its members trying to deliver on unrealistic expectations.

Last year it emerged a loophole in existing legislation meant gardaí had no powers to deal with daytrippers from the North who broke the 5km distance-from-home limit.

If a person comes across the Border and stays here overnight, then that address can be used to determine if the travel limit has been broken.

But anyone making a day trip and returning home to the North immediately after the visit is not, apparently, covered by the regulations. Mr O’Brien said the legislation appeared to be in a grey area.

Border gardaí had already experienced the difficulty of implementing this regulation.

A spokesman for Ms McEntee said: “An Garda Síochána and the Department of Justice are in daily contact on Covid matters and a range of issues.”