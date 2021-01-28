| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Garda quarantine powers could take weeks to come into force

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said gardaí won&rsquo;t go into homes. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said gardaí won&rsquo;t go into homes. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said gardaí won’t go into homes. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said gardaí won’t go into homes. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tom Brady Email

Proposed new powers for the gardaí to enforce Covid-19 regulations may not come into force for up to three weeks.

Garda sources said some powers being mentioned by Government ministers might require primary legislation and this meant the changes would not be introduced in a matter of days.

The announcement of the changes by ministers over the past 36 hours has created speculation about the exact details and has caused major concern among the leadership of the force’s two main representative bodies.

Most Watched

Privacy