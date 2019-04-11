Gardaí probing machete murder make fourth arrest

Gardaí arrested a fourth person over the horrific killing of a Polish gardener who was hacked to death in front of his family in his Cork home.

Mikolaj Wilk (35) was attacked with machetes on June 10, 2018, by a masked gang in his home and he died after suffering horrific cut and slash injuries.

Cork gardaí yesterday arrested a man in his 30s as part of the murder investigation. He was arrested in the Cork area and taken to Togher garda station where he was being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

He could be held for an initial period of 24 hours.

The man is the fourth person arrested as part of the investigation.

Last January, three men - two Poles and a Latvian - were arrested and questioned before being released without charge.

Mr Wilk, a father of two, was hacked to death at his home at Bridge House, Maglin, outside Ballincollig at 3am on June 10 by a masked gang who forced their way into his property. Machetes were used in the sickening attack which was conducted in front of Mr Wilk's terrified wife and children.

His wife was also injured in the ferocious assault.

The two prime suspects in the murder fled the country within 24 hours of the killing.

A Cork Coroner's inquest previously heard evidence of the gruesome injuries suffered by Mr Wilk when he was subjected to the frenzied attack by a gang of between three and four men.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster found Mr Wilk died from haemorrhage and shock due to multiple blows with a sharp weapon in association with a traumatic brain injury.

Mr Wilk's wife, Elzbieta, and his two children have since returned to their native Poland.

Irish Independent