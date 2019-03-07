Gardaí probe video of racial abuse on city streets

Gardaí have appealed for information after a video appeared online in which two men appear to film and target members of the public with racist abuse.

Gardaí also urged any victims of racial abuse to make contact with them.

An investigation into the incident was launched yesterday after a member of the public brought the video to the attention of local officers.

The video, which is believed to have been made with a mobile phone camera, is not dated, but it is understood to have been recently made.

The video appeared online on a well-known Facebook page on Tuesday.

It shows members of the public going about their business on Parnell Street, Limerick city, and a man's voice is heard making vile, racist comments about passersby.

The comments were directed towards a black man and woman, and a woman wearing a headscarf who was accompanied by two young children.

The video has sparked widespread condemnation online. "Absolutely awful, such language must not be tolerated within today's society," one person wrote.

A Garda spokesman said: "An Garda Síochána is aware of a video which appears to show two men walking on Parnell Street, Co Limerick, whilst racially abusing members of the public.

"If any member of the public has been a victim of this, or indeed any type of racial abuse, we would urge them to contact their local Garda station."

He asked anyone with information on the identity of the two men who made the video to contact Roxboro Road garda station on (061) 214 340.

