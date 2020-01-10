A GARDA investigation is underway after a masked gang of five stormed a home and locked a woman in a room while they searched the house.

Garda probe underway after masked gang storm home and lock woman in room

Five masked individuals entered the house on the Strand Road area of Portmarnock, Co Dublin yesterday evening and locked an occupant in a room.

The woman (24) was only released out of the room after being discovered by a relative, when the gang had left.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the incident of burglary and false imprisonment.

No injuries reported and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who happened to be travelling on the Coast Road between Baldoyle and Portmarnock between 6.30pm and 8pm on the 9th January to contact Gardaí,” said the spokesperson.

“Members of the public can contact Malahide Garda station on 01 666 4600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

