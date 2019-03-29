A 65-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious head injuries after being assaulted with a hammer in his home last night.

Garda probe launched after man (65) attacked with hammer in his home

A garda investigation into the attack is underway which happened at around 8pm in north Wicklow.

It is understood that the victim was hit across the head with a hammer, and may also have suffered knife wounds to his chest.

Local gardai were alerted to the scene on Adelaide Road, Bray at around 7.55pm and put a cordon in place around the property.

The victim was found with serious head injuries and was transferred by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

Gardai carried out searches in the area for the suspect and sources said the alleged attacker is well-known to the victim.

At this stage investigators believe that a hammer was used in the attack while the injured man also suffered scratches to his chest, which may have been caused by a knife.

No arrests have yet been made but gardai are following a definite line of inquiry and searches are ongoing for the suspect and the weapons used in the assault.

Online Editors