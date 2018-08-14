Gardai are investigating all the circumstances after the body of a male was found in a west Dublin housing estate this morning.

Garda probe launched after body of man discovered in Dublin housing estate

The body was discovered at 7.30am and gardai rushed to the scene.

Investigating officers later erected a forensics tent around the body of the man, who is believed to be aged in his late 20s.

"Gardaí at Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man (late20s) in the Greenridge Court area of Blanchardstown at approximately 7.30am this morning," a spokesman said.

The discovery was made in the Greenridge Court estate in Blanchardstown.

The body has since been removed to Dublin City morgue.

Exact details of how the man died have not yet been disclosed.

The case is being investigated by Blanchardstown gardai who are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

