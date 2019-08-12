Gardaí are investigating a terrifying assault during which a suspect jumped into a woman's car and attempted to steal her keys.

Garda probe into terrifying attack on woman as man jumped in her car

Investigators in Co Meath are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses after the woman was allegedly assaulted by a man after her car was stopped.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Trammon, Rathmolyon.

It was mentioned on a Facebook page for the Longwood area of Co Meath.

The post said the woman came across a silver van partially blocking the road.

As she approached the van, it reversed on to the road as if turning to try to block her path.

Another person then came from a hedge and jumped into the woman's passenger seat, hit her in the face and tried to get the car keys from her.

The post also said the culprits were not successful and the woman reported the incident to gardaí.

Yesterday, a Garda spokesperson said: "Trim gardaí are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage in relation to an incident last Friday.

"A female was stopped in her vehicle at Trammon, Rathmolyon between 3pm and 4pm on Friday, August 9, and was subsequently assaulted by a male.

"They are looking in particular for a silver van that was in the area, as it may be connected. Any information, please contact Trim Garda Station on 046-9431222."

No arrests have yet been made and investigating gardaí are in the process of attempting to identify the suspects in the case.

In a separate incident in the county earlier this year, a woman was allegedly pulled from her car by two men in a hijacking case.

