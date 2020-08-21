Gardai have launched a formal investigation into the Oireachtas Golf Society function held at a Galway hotel this week.

Over 80 people including the now-former Agricultural Minister Dara Calleary attended the event at the Clifden Station House Hotel.

The event was held to mark its 50th anniversary at the Station House Hotel in Co Galway on Wednesday evening just hours after new Covid-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings were announced.

An investigation into alleged breaches of public health regulations legislation is now underway.

A garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána is investigating an event that was held in Co. Galway on the 19th August, 2020 into alleged breaches of The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020, as amended.

"As this is an active investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment."

The inquiry will focus on the organising of the event rather than individual people who attended the function.

It comes after senator Jerry Buttimer has resigned as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad following Dara Calleary's resignation as Minister for Agriculture this morning.

Calleary and Buttimer were among over 80 people who attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

In a letter to Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Mr Buttimer said his attendance at the event has "compromised the Government at a time when people, across every sector of Irish society, are doing their best to keep all safe during this global pandemic."

"It was an unintended but serious lapse of judgement in attending the event. I should not have attended the dinner and I hereby tender my resignation as Leas Cathaoirleach of Seanad Eireann to the Cathaoirleach of the 26th Seanad. I apologise unreservedly for my actions this week," he said.

"For the last six months, this country has come and worked together, to defeat Covid-19. It is an ongoing battle and our collective societal response is important and our individual actions matter. I wish everyone every success in this fight."

It comes after Mr Calleary resigned as Minister for Agriculture this morning.

In a brief statement, his spokesperson told Independent.ie: “The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Dara Calleary TD is resigning as a member of the government, effective immediately.”

Mr Calleary's resignation from Cabinet comes just 37 days after he was appointed to the Department of Agriculture after Taoiseach Micheál Martin sacked his predecessor Barry Cowen from the role amid controversy over a drink-driving offence.

Mr Martin has now lost two Agriculture Ministers in just 54 days.

