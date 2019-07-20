Gardaí probe if 'love triangle' row sparked violence that led to knife murder of man

Gardaí are investigating whether Ireland's latest knife murder victim was stabbed to death in a "love triangle" dispute.

Aidan McMenamy (45) suffered catastrophic blood loss after he was fatally stabbed in his back at his home in the North Strand area of Dublin city centre at around 4am yesterday.

The victim, his alleged 45-year-old attacker and the woman who is understood to be at the centre of the dispute between the two men were all at the property at Clinch's Court when the fatal attack happened. Gardaí believe a "vicious fight" broke out either just inside or just outside the property.

The Irish Independent can reveal that Mr McMenamy was in a relationship with the woman who had previously been in a long-term relationship with the Cabra-based suspect who was being questioned last night about the attack.

The arrested 45-year-old career criminal was treated in hospital for stab wounds to his face in the aftermath of the incident but it was unclear last night how exactly he received these.

After being discharged from St James's Hospital, the suspect was arrested and brought to Mountjoy garda station where he was still being questioned last night.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, which sources described as "horrific", Mr McMenamy was already dead.

They found the injured suspect and the female in an "hysterical state".

The Dublin woman, aged in her 40s, was seen to have minor cuts on her body and she was arrested for a public order offence allegedly committed at the scene.

While in detention, it was found that she had a number of outstanding bench warrants for her arrest and she was understood to be in the Dochas Centre last night after being remanded there by a sitting of Dublin District Court yesterday.

Sources say that while her exact role in the "bloody events" of yesterday morning is not known, the woman is not considered a suspect in the murder.

The suspect in custody is a father of at least five children who has convictions for offences such as mugging, assault and a litany of other minor offences.

It is not known what exactly led to the "love rival dispute".

