Gardaí probe if injured teen was hit with a bat

Gardaí are investigating if a teenager who is in a serious condition in hospital was struck on the head with a weapon.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital following an alleged assault in the Clondalkin area of Dublin in the early hours of yesterday.

It is understood that gardaí believe a blunt instrument, such as a baseball bat or a wooden pole, may have been used in the "altercation".

The incident took place at around 1am outside a house at Rowlagh Gardens, and there were a number of people involved.

The teen initially returned to his home.

However, when he later began feeling ill, he was rushed to Tallaght Hospital by Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance.

He was then transferred to Beaumont Hospital with head injuries and was understood to be in a serious condition last night.

"It is understood the youth sustained head injuries during an altercation involving a number of persons on the street outside a house at Rowlagh Gardens at approximately 1am," a Garda spokesman said.

"Following the altercation, the young man returned home, only for his condition to worsen. Emergency services were contacted, and he was taken by ambulance to hospital.

"He is currently in Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious."

Gardaí were not initially called to the scene of the incident and are appealing for information.

No arrests have been made in relation to the case, and an incident room has been set up at Lucan garda station. Gardaí said they were particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed anything at Rowlagh Gardens between 1am and 2am yesterday morning to get in touch with them.

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Lucan garda station on (01) 6667300 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.

Irish Independent