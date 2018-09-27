Gardaí probe dissident link as machine gun and pistol seized in raids

Three men with links to dissident republicans are continuing to be quizzed after a machine gun and pistol were seized in the Midlands.

Three men with links to dissident republicans are continuing to be quizzed after a machine gun and pistol were seized in the Midlands.

Detectives are investigating if the weapons were transported across the Border from the North recently and were being held at a house in Co Longford before they were recovered by gardaí.

The operation began yesterday morning when heavily armed gardaí from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) stopped and searched a car travelling through the Drumlish area of the county.

During a search of the vehicle, ammunition was seized and the driver, who is aged in his 40s, was arrested.

Follow-up raids involving the Special Detective Unit (SDU) were carried out at a nearby house where two firearms, a machine gun and a pistol, were discovered.

Two men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested at the scene and brought to Longford and Granard garda stations. All three men are currently being quizzed under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and can be held for up to seven days.

A source said the men had links to dissident republicans and gardaí were attempting to establish what the weapons were being used for.

"The men, who are from the area, have links to dissidents and were arrested following a lengthy surveillance operation," said the source.

"What exactly these guns were being used for is still under investigation, but the situation is clearly sinister and the weapons appear in good condition."

A Garda spokeswoman said the searches were part of an "ongoing operation by Garda Security and Intelligence, including members of the Special Detective Unit".

Local gardaí from the Granard district also assisted the national unit with the operation.

Meanwhile, gardaí have identified two of the prime suspects behind a crime spree involving 15 burglaries in a 24-hour period.

A travelling gang has been blamed for the spate of break-ins in the Kilkenny-Carlow area which targeted vulnerable homes in a carefully planned series of crimes.

Further inquiries are now being carried out to establish any links between the gang and other burglaries in the south-east and identify local connections with the burglars.

The spree was part of the investigation agenda for Project Storm, a policing initiative aimed at preventing crime and disrupting the activities of the gangs in the Kilkenny-Carlow garda division.

A total of 20 arrests were made during a "day of action" in the Carlow area.

