Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in his home in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.

Gardaí probe discovery of a man's body in his home after earlier assault

It's understood the man - aged in his late 30s - was found in his bed in the Pearse Street area of the capital.

A Garda spokesperson said last night that the man's death was being treated as a sudden death.

The Irish Independent understands that he was the victim of a violent assault last week. He was rushed to hospital last Friday with serious leg injuries after he was knocked down by a car.

Gardaí are investigating whether a dissident republican was behind the shocking incident.

He was treated for his injuries before being discharged from hospital.

Emergency services were alerted after the discovery of the man's body and a Garda presence remained at the scene last night.

A post mortem is due to be carried out today.

