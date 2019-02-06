Gardaí probe discovery of a man's body in his home after earlier assault
Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in his home in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.
It's understood the man - aged in his late 30s - was found in his bed in the Pearse Street area of the capital.
A Garda spokesperson said last night that the man's death was being treated as a sudden death.
The Irish Independent understands that he was the victim of a violent assault last week. He was rushed to hospital last Friday with serious leg injuries after he was knocked down by a car.
Gardaí are investigating whether a dissident republican was behind the shocking incident.
He was treated for his injuries before being discharged from hospital.
Emergency services were alerted after the discovery of the man's body and a Garda presence remained at the scene last night.
A post mortem is due to be carried out today.
Irish Independent