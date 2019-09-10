Gardaí are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a 29-year-old Eastern European man at a farmhouse in Co Cork.

Garda probe continues after man's body is found at Cork farmhouse

The man's body was found at 7am yesterday in the house at Shanavagoon, Ladysbridge.

Gardaí indicated he had a number of injuries.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

The death was being treated as suspicious and the Garda investigation will be upgraded or downgraded pending the results of the post-mortem.

A man in his late 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and was last night being detained at Cobh garda station. He was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said their investigations were ongoing and the Office of the State Pathologist had been notified.

The scene was preserved for a forensic examination.

