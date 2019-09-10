Garda probe continues after man's body is found at Cork farmhouse
Gardaí are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a 29-year-old Eastern European man at a farmhouse in Co Cork.
The man's body was found at 7am yesterday in the house at Shanavagoon, Ladysbridge.
Gardaí indicated he had a number of injuries.
His body was taken to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.
The death was being treated as suspicious and the Garda investigation will be upgraded or downgraded pending the results of the post-mortem.
A man in his late 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and was last night being detained at Cobh garda station. He was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardaí said their investigations were ongoing and the Office of the State Pathologist had been notified.
The scene was preserved for a forensic examination.
Irish Independent