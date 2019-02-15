Garda probe as young man found dead in pub

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a young man who was found unresponsive in a pub.

The 26-year-old male was discovered in an unresponsive state in a premises in Greystones, Co Wicklow at 9.30pm on Thursday night.

It is understood he was found in a serious condition leaning on a pub table, and emergency services were notified.

Efforts were made to revive the man, who is from the Kilcoole area, and CPR was performed.

However, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was transferred to a nearby hospital and gardaí are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the sudden death, but the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Online Editors