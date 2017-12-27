Gardaí last night launched a probe after a Dublin woman was found dead in her flat in Rathmines just after midday yesterday.

Garda probe as woman found dead with head injury in flat

The victim, named locally as Deborah Holmes, was found in the hall of her flat with severe head injuries.

A post-mortem will be carried out this morning to find out how she died. Sources have confirmed to the Irish Independent that gardaí are investigating whether Ms Holmes was the victim of foul play, but have not ruled out the possibility that the horrific injuries were the result of a fall in her home.

The 42-year-old was discovered after a neighbour became concerned for her welfare and contacted gardaí. She was then found dead in her home at 12.40pm.

Sealed Several members of the Garda Technical Bureau were working at the scene last night.

A first-floor flat in the large Dublin City Council flats complex was sealed off by Garda officers. The flat underwent an intensive examination by the specialist gardaí.

A Garda van remained at the flats complex throughout the evening as uniformed gardaí and detectives conducted door-to-door inquiries.

Members of the local community expressed shock and sadness at her sudden death.

A woman living in the same building said it was "horrible" to hear that she was dead. "It's very sad. She was a good neighbour to me.

"She was very good when it came to getting my letters for my letterbox," she said. A Garda spokeswoman said last night that officers were investigating the circumstance surrounding the discovery of the woman in her home.

"The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved. "A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out [this] morning...the results of which will determine the course of a Garda investigation," she added.

