Garda probe as man's (71) body discovered at home shortly after car found abandoned nearby
Gardai are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a house in Co Donegal.
The body of a man (71) was found on Thursday night in Milford.
The alarm was raised when a car associated with the man was earlier found abandoned nearby at Kirkstown.
Local scenes of crime officers are currently examining the house, the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.
The body of the man will be removed later today to the mortuary at Letterkenny General Hospital where a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow morning.
