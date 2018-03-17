Garda probe as elderly pensioner (98) robbed in her home
Gardai are investigating after an elderly woman was robbed in her home in Kilkenny last night.
The woman, believed to be 98-years-old, lives alone in her home in Kilkenny City.
A male gained entry to the pensioner's home at approximately 9:30pm.
Gardai said the man entered the house and searched the elderly woman's bedroom before making off with her handbag.
It is not known at this stage if any money was taken.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Investigations are continuing.
Online Editors