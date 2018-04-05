Gardaí probe allegation girl (9) was raped by 11-year-old boy
GARDAI are investigating an allegation that a 11-year-old boy raped a girl (9) in a field.
The investigation emerged after a woman discovered the children on Sunday April 1 and brought the girl to safety.
A complaint was then lodged with gardaí.
The alleged incident occurred in Leinster.
The ages of those involved has led to difficulties around the questioning by gardaí and other investigative issues.
The Irish Daily Star which first reported the incident reports that it would be highly unlikely a child of this age would be charged - but a source acknowledged this is an unusual case due to the fact that there is a witness.
Under current laws relating to the crime of rape a person aged 10-12 may be charged but there are difficulties arresting and detaining children under 14.
Online Editors