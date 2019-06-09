GARDAI are investigating after a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by four men in Dublin.

Garda probe after woman alleges sexual assault by four men near Luas stop

The incident Is alleged to have occurred on Friday near the Luas stop at Rialto in Dublin 8.

Independent.ie understands that gardaí attended the area on Saturday.

One resident said an officer knocked on the door looking for witnesses, adding that the victim was allegedly attacked "in broad daylight at 8pm".

The circumstances around the alleged attack are not known, but it is understood that an incident was reported to Rathfarnham garda station and that no arrests have been made at this stage.

“Gardaí in Rathfarnham are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Friday June 7, at an unknown time, near the Luas stop at Rialto,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A female claims she was sexually assaulted by four males. Investigations are ongoing.”

Online Editors