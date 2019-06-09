Garda probe after woman alleges sexual assault by a number of men near Luas stop

GARDAI are investigating after a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted in Dublin.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Friday near the Luas stop at Rialto in Dublin 8, and Independent.ie understands the woman alleges she was assaulted by a number of men.

Gardaí attended the area on Saturday. One resident said an officer knocked on the door looking for witnesses, adding that the victim was allegedly attacked "in broad daylight at 8pm".

The exact circumstances around the alleged attack are not known, but it is understood that an incident was reported to Rathfarnham garda station, and that no arrests have been made at this stage.

"Gardaí in Rathfarnham are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Friday evening, 7th June, 2019 in Rialto," a spokesperson said.

"Investigations are ongoing."

