Garda probe after skeletal remains found in Wexford

A massive garda investigation has begun in after a badly decomposed body was found in a ditch just before midday .

A massive garda investigation has begun in after a badly decomposed body was found in a ditch just before midday .

The grim discovery in Co Wexford was made by a woman who was walking her dog this morning at Ballyandrew in the village of Ferns at around noon.

The area has been sealed off and the case is being investigated by Enniscorthy gardai.

The garda technical bureau are making their way to the scene and the office of the State Pathologist has been informed.

The gender of the remains has not yet been established.

More to follow

Online Editors