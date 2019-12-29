Garda probe after partially dismembered body discovered

The gruesome discovery, understood to involve a decapitated body which was also missing an arm, was made shortly after 4pm yesterday at a property off the Boreenamanna Road.

Gardai and paramedics were called to the area just 2km from Cork city centre when the alarm was raised by a shocked local.

The male involved was pronounced dead at the scene which was in the grounds of a large, detatched, unoccupied property.

When found, the clothed body was partially covered by undergrowth.

Initial indications are that the man may have been lying dead outside for some time.

The area was immediately cordoned off to allow for a full forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Gardai also notified the Office of the State Pathologist.

The man's body will be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a full post mortem examination once a preliminary examination has been conducted at the scene.

One Garda source said that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination.

However, it was expected that a murder inquiry would be launched.

A full team of detectives were working last night to identify the man involved.

A search was underway in the area to determine if the man died at the spot where he was found or whether he was moved to that location.

It is understood the property where the discovery was made had been vacant for some time.

Locals had expressed concerned over the property which has been the target of vandals and numerous instances of anti-social behaviour over recent months.

A number of homeless people have also been living in the vicinity.

Gardai began door-to-door inquiries in the area last night. A number of CCTV security cameras will also be checked.

An incident room is expected to be set up once the results of the post mortem examination are known.

Last night gardai appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is currently preserved pending a full forensic and technical examination," a Garda spokesman said.

"The coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist has been requested.

"A post mortem will take place at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation."

Witnesses have been asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on (021) 4943330 or the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111.

