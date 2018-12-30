A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a raid on a family home.

Garda probe after mother and son (10) hospitalised following burglary at home

A mother and her 10-year-old son suffered injuries in the attack which took place at the their home in Balreask Village, outside Navan, Co Meath on Friday.

The woman answered a knock at the door at around 8.45pm. But when she opened the door two men barged their way into her home.

She suffered head injuries while her son received an injury to his shoulder.

It is understood there were other younger children in the house at the time.

The alarm was raised be a neighbour who told the Irish Independent he heard “some sort of disturbance” which escalated into “smashing and shouting”.

He said gardai were on the scene quickly.

“The gardai said they were on their way and in fairness they were here in around four minutes,” the man explained.

Gardai arrested a 19-year-old man and he was brought to Navan Garda Station for questioning.

He was brought to Trim District Court on Saturday morning in relation to the incident.

The man was charged with a number of offences including theft, criminal damage and trespass.

Gardai objected to bail and he was remanded in custody.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to other more serious charges.

The woman and her son were brought to hospital for treatment.

While their injuries are not life threatening, neighbours said they were left very shaken and frightened after their ordeal.

The estate where the incident happened is a quiet mature one around 2km from the town of Navan.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Padraig Fitzsimons said the incident was a shocking one, and he appealed to people to be careful opening doors to anyone, particularly at night time.

