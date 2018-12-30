A mother and her young son were hospitalised after an aggravated burglary at their home.

Garda probe after mother and son (10) hospitalised following aggravated burglary at home

The incident happend in the Balreask Village estate on the outskirts of Navan in Meath on Friday night.

The mother, a woman in her early 40s, answered a knock at the door at 8.45pm and two men burst into the house.

The woman received head injuries after an alleged attack.

A number of items were stolen from the house during the burglary but one man in his late teens was arrested close to the scene when gardai responded to an alert.

The mother and her ten year old son were taken to hospital after the aggravated burglary but their condition was not known.

The suspect was taken to Navan garda station for questioning and appeared at Trim district court yesterday in relation to the incident.

