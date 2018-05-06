Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a seriously injured man was discovered in Dublin on Saturday.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a seriously injured man was discovered in Dublin on Saturday.

Garda probe after man (30s) found in 'serious' condition on Dublin street

The man (30s) was discovered by a passer-by on Firhouse Road in Dublin shortly after 8pm.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he is in a serious condition. Investigations are underway, but gardaí believe the man received his injuries accidently, as a result of a fall.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the incident and would particularly like to speak to a woman, described as in her late 30s or early 40s, with blonde hair and driving a large black saloon car (possibly a Hyundai). The woman had a child with her in the car. Gardai said the woman stopped at the scene to help but let before gardaí arrived.

Anyone with information should contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500.

Online Editors