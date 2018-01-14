Garda probe after man (27) found with serious head injuries

The injured man was found by neighbours lying on a street near his home at St Stephen's Park, Castleisland at around 5.30am this morning.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee, from where he has been transferred to Cork University Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday afternoon and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardai said the man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

An investigation is underway and gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

They have cordoned off two scenes at St Stephen's Park, one on the street where the man was discovered, and the other at his home nearby where he lived with his grandfather.