Saturday 6 April 2019

Garda probe after man (20s) shot twice with handgun

Stock picture
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital following a shooting in Dublin on Friday night.

Investigating gardai said that the man was shot at twice with a handgun shortly after 7:30pm at Belcamp Crescent, Coolock.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for gunshot wounds to his leg. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses report that a silver Volkswagen Boro pulled up beside the victim and a passenger got out of this car and shot the victim twice with a handgun. The car then drove away from the area.

Gardaí are carrying out a technical examination at the scene and house-to-house enquiries have begun in the area of the shooting.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200.

