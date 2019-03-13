Garda probe after elderly couple found dead in Donegal

GARDAI have sealed off a house in the village of Convoy in Co Donegal after an elderly couple were found dead.

The couple were found dead earlier today by neighbours who alerted Gardai.

The coroner for Donegal, Dr Denis McCauley is on his way to the scene to carry out a further examination of the bodies.

Gardai have sealed off the area and a full Garda forensic examination is expected to also take place.

The married couple were very well-known in the area.

A Garda spokesman said "This is very fresh and we simply cannot say at this stage how they died.

"A full examination of the scene will be carried out to determine what direction our investigation will take."

More to follow

Online Editors