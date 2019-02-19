Garda probe after driver left 'badly shaken' in early-morning car jacking at knife point

A WOMAN has been left "badly shaken" after she was the victim of an early-morning car jacking at knife point.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Kill, Co Kildare shortly before 7am on Tuesday.

The woman - who is in her 40s - was flagged down by a male pedestrian as she approached a roundabout on Bothar Philip near Kill. She spoke with the pedestrian who proceeded to threaten her at knife point before making off in her car, a Blue Hyundai Tucson.

It’s understood the car travelled in the direction of the N7 (northbound). The woman, although not physically harmed, was left badly shaken by the incident.

The car has yet to be recovered and no arrests have been made to date. Investigating Gardaí say the pedestrian was wearing a high-vis jacket when he approached the car and may have been involved in a single car collision on the Straffan road a short time earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

