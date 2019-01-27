Garda probe after drive-by shooting in Dublin

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a drive-by shooting at a house in Dublin last night.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a drive-by shooting at a house in Dublin last night.

The incident occurred at a house on St Attracta Road, Cabra shortly before 10pm.

A number of shots were fired but none of the occupants of the house were injured.

Gardai are currently at the scene and searches of the area are underway. The scene is preserved for a technical examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01- 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors