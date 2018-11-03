Gardai are investigating after a number of people were involved in a brawl in Galway city on Friday evening.

Garda probe after brawl breaks out on busy Galway street

In a video that was posted to social media, at least two people can be seen fighting outside a garda station on Dublin Road, Galway city.

The video, shows two men fighting on the street, holding up traffic just outside the garda station.

A number of children can also be heard screaming in the video.

Gardai said that investigations are ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Galway Garda station on 091 388030.

Online Editors