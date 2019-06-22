GARDAI are keeping "an open mind" after the body of a middle-aged man was found on a road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Garda probe after body of retired officer found on road in west Cork

The body was found in the Glandore area of west Cork, and the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.

The R579 road is closed as gardai carry out a forensic investigation.

It is understood that the man was a retired garda, aged 57. The former crime scenes technical officer had retired from the force due to ill health.

The man is believed to have been socialising earlier in the evening, and was walking home. Gardai are keeping an open mind on what happened after that, with one theory being investigated that he may have fallen.

The state pathologist has been notified and the results of the post mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation. The post mortem will take place on Sunday

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled by or through the village between midnight and 2am this morning, or observed any pedestrians, to contact Clonakilty Garda station on (023) 882 1570.

