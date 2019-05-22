A MAN'S body has been found beside a car that was set alight in north county Dublin last night.

A MAN'S body has been found beside a car that was set alight in north county Dublin last night.

Garda probe after body of man 'with gunshot wounds' found beside car on fire

Gardai are investigating the discovery of the man's body beside the car at Walshestown near Junction 5 on the M1, the Dublin to Belfast motorway.

Gardai and detectives at the scene of a shooting at Walshestown. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Early indications are that the man had been shot in the head and chest on a quiet country lane.

Gardai were informed of the incident shortly before midnight, and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

The car was an Opel Insignia, and it was extinguished by a unit from the Dublin Fire Brigade.

"Gardaí at Balbriggan Co Dublin are investigating a fatal shooting incident which occurred at Rowans Little, Walshstown, Balbriggan, Co Dublin at approximately 11.20pm last night," a spokesman said.

"Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a car on fire at the above location and discovered a male (age unknown) with apparent gunshot wounds beside the car.

"The body of the man remains at the scene and the area is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners. Diversions are in place

Garda at the scene of a shooting at Walshestown. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01- 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

The scene has been preserved and a forensic examination will be carried out later this morning.

Gardai are treating the case as murder, and will investigate if the killing is linked to ongoing feuds in Dublin or Drogheda.

More to follow

Online Editors