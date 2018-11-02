THE body of a man in his 20s has been found overnight at a house in south Dublin.

Garda probe after body of man in 20s found at Foxrock house

Gardaí are investigating the discovery at the house in the Tudor Lawns, Foxrock at approximately 11:30pm on Thursday night.

The scene has been persevered for technical examination and the body remains at scene. The State Pathologist has been informed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity late last night, 1st November, to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 - 6665400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

It is understood that a number of people were socialising at the house last night, and that gardai are currently treating the death as suspicious.

More to follow

Online Editors