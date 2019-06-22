GARDAI are investigating after the body of a middle-aged man was found on a road overnight

Garda probe after body of man found on road in west Cork

The body was found in the Glandore area of west Cork, and the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.

The R579 road is closed as gardai carry out a forensic investigation.

It is understood that the man was aged in his 50s.

The state pathologist has been notified and the results of the post mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled by or through the village between midnight and 2am this morning, or observed any pedestrians, to contact Clonakilty Garda station on (023) 882 1570.

Online Editors