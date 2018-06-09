A trainee garda has been suspended after a video of him participating in an adult film with a British porn actress surfaced this week.

Garda porn video 'was made before he applied to join force'

It is understood the film was made a number of years ago, before he applied to join An Garda Síochána.

A Garda spokesman said the man had been suspended from duty and an inquiry is under way. "A trainee garda has been suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry.

Suitability "An Garda Síochána does not comment on the detail of internal disciplinary matters and will not be commenting any further at this time," the spokesman added.

While it is not illegal to act in a pornographic movie in Ireland, the Garda inquiry will seek to determine the man's suitability for membership of An Garda Síochána. A new recruitment campaign for the force was launched by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan last month. Around 1,600 gardaí are expected to be recruited on a phased basis over the next two years.

Irish Independent