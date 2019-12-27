Ireland has already exceeded the 2018 road death toll with five days to go to the end of 2019.

Ireland has already exceeded the 2018 road death toll with five days to go to the end of 2019.

Garda plea after death toll on roads rises to 144

On average, one person has died in road traffic collisions every 48 hours this Christmas.

Gardaí renewed their Christmas road safety appeal as two million people undertake journeys over the next week - with two serious accidents already over the festive period.

Ireland has now recorded 144 road deaths this year, two more than for all of 2018.

The latest tragedy involved a man in his 30s who died after a single-vehicle crash in Donegal. He was named locally as Shaun Kelly.

Mr Kelly died after his Vauxhall Cavalier car crashed into a ditch and then rolled into a field at Glenfad, Porthall, ­Lifford, on the R265.

The single-vehicle accident happened just before 12.30am yesterday.

Mr Kelly, a father of two from Lifford who had worked on oil rigs overseas, was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition.

However, he tragically passed away a short time later.

He was the sixth person to die on Donegal's roads this year.

In Galway, eight people were taken to hospital following a two-car collision on the Clifden Road, 3km from Leenane Village about 5.15pm yesterday. Gardaí said one male received serious injuries while the remainder suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Also in Galway, a 52-year-old woman remains in a critical condition after being struck by a car while out walking on Christmas Eve.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority renewed their 'Be Safe, Be Seen' campaign - and urged drivers to exercise extra caution over the festive season.

Six in 10 fatal collisions involving vehicles and pedestrians happen during the hours of darkness.

Gardaí also expressed major concern after a 45pc hike in the number of people arrested for drink or drug driving on Christmas Day.

Sixteen people were arrested for driving while under the influence - a 45pc rise on the 11 drivers who were arrested last Christmas.

"This is a huge increase and a worrying trend," said Assistant Commissioner Dave Sheahan.

Since the Christmas road safety campaign began on November 29, more than 650 drivers have been held on suspicion of intoxicated driving.

Mr Sheahan vowed there would be an increased Garda presence on the roads over the Christmas and new year period. "Too many families have lost loved ones to drink and drug driving," he said.

He pleaded with people to "stop taking risks, make the right decisions and never ever drive while under the influence of drink or drugs".

Irish Independent