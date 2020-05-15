| 11.3°C Dublin

Garda overtime cut across the country amid Covid-19 pandemic

Garda HQ said that prior written approval can be sought for overtime and that it will be available for tackling areas such as organised crime and major investigations. Photo: Stock picture Expand

Robin Schiller

Garda overtime has been cut across the country as the organisation continues to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, Independent.ie has learned.

The policing of Covid-19 checkpoints and Irish ports are expected to be among the areas impacted by the cutbacks.

Senior management have ordered that no further overtime will be sanctioned with "immediate effect" for supplementing units and working rests days.