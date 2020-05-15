Garda overtime cut across the country amid Covid-19 pandemic

Garda overtime has been cut across the country as the organisation continues to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, Independent.ie has learned.

The policing of Covid-19 checkpoints and Irish ports are expected to be among the areas impacted by the cutbacks.

Senior management have ordered that no further overtime will be sanctioned with "immediate effect" for supplementing units and working rests days.

Garda Headquarters this evening said that prior written approval can be sought for overtime and that it will be available for tackling areas such as organised crime and major investigations.

However, other aspects of frontline policing are expected to be hampered by the curtailment.

This includes checkpoints that are being carried out on Bank Holidays across the country's main arterial roads to ensure compliance with the Government's health restrictions. Some smaller checkpoints were also being run on overtime and are due to be hit by the cut.

Another operational area that will be impacted is policing at major Irish ports where garda overtime is used to carry out extra patrols, checkpoints and searches.

This, sources said, was of concern due the expected rise of passengers travelling into the country by ferry as restrictions are gradually eased over the Summer.

The directive, issued by Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Joe Nugent, says that no further overtime would be sanctioned except where prior written approval is given by the Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security.

This includes hours worked in excess of a 12-hour shift, rest days as well as public holidays and supplementing units.

In some instances, garda units have suffered a loss in numbers due to Covid-19 but were supplemented by other units within their district.

However, this is now expected to be affected by the new overtime restriction.

A Garda spokesman said that the new 12 hour roster, in addition to new recruits, has boosted policing hours by over 20pc even without additional overtime hours.

Late last month Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warned that there was a limit on the length of time gardai could continue the high-level monitoring being carried out as part of Covid-19.

Mr Harris told the Policing Authority: "We can't keep going at this operational tempo, which began around 16th of March, indefinitely or indeed for very much longer."

The Garda's overtime budget by the end of April was €23.9m, according to the Commissioner's latest monthly report, which is €1.8m or 8pc in excess of the profiled budget.

The report stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in gardai investing significantly in certain areas to deal with the virus in the wider community,

"A new 12 hour roster for members and accompanying measures will place pressure on the Vote and specifically the salaries and overtime budget," it said.