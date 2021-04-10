Garda Ombudsman inquiry after man dies in Wexford crash

The Garda Ombudsman is investigating after a man died in a road crash in the early hours of the morning.

As the car came to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, this matter has been referred to GSOC.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the accident, which took place at approximately 1:40am on April 10 in Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single car traffic collision on the N25 at Drinagh on the Rosslare Road.

One of the passengers in the car, a 25-year-old male, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a woman in her twenties, was also taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Two other passengers in the car, a man in his late teens and another woman in her twenties, were treated for minor injuries.

The road is currently closed for forensic collision investigators to carry out an examination of the crash site and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from along this route at the time of the collision, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wexford Garda Station at (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other Garda station.

Irish Independent