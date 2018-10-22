Gardaí officially launch murder investigation after young mother-of-two is found dead

Gardaí have officially launched a murder probe this evening after a 33-year-old mother of two was apparently strangled to death in her Dublin apartment.

Amanda Carroll’s body was found by her 16-year-old son at her apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, shortly after 2.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí arrested a 35-year-old suspect in the Cabra area of the city at around 6pm yesterday. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with their investigation.

The man remains in custody.

In a statement this evening, gardaí said; "The post mortem has been completed and the results have been passed to the investigation team. For operational reasons the results are not being released."

Ms Carroll was originally from the Champions Avenue area of Dublin’s north inner city but had been living in Cabra.

She also had a five-year-old son.

Sources are investigating whether Ms Carroll was involved in an argument with a man known to her outside the apartment complex late on Saturday night.

The Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination of the scene at the apartment complex throughout the afternoon.

Ms Carroll's body was removed from the scene about 9.30pm last night.

An ambulance pulled out of the gates of the complex, while residents looked on.

In Cabra last night, there was an overwhelming sense of sadness at the death of the young mother.

At a local chip shop, where the victim was a regular customer, tributes were paid to Ms Carroll who was described as a lovely young woman.

"She was a nice, happy, smiling girl. She was always really jolly," said a staff member.

Meanwhile, a resident at the apartments where Ms Carroll lived said: "It came as a terrible shock when we heard today about the death of a young woman and saw the gardaí at the scene. When I found out I was just so upset."

Friends of the deceased woman also paid tribute to her on social media.

"Rest in peace, Amanda," said one. "Devastating," said another.

A relative of the victim told how he loved her so much.

Meanwhile, gardaí have said that investigations in to the tragic death of Ms Carroll are continuing.

Irish Independent