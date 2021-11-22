Garda night patrols and checkpoints to stop raids on Christmas tree farms

Christy Kavanagh said he would sleep better after learning Operation Hurdle will return this year

Christmas tree farmer, Christy Kavanagh, at his farm in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow

Gardaí are deploying nightly air patrols and high-visibility checkpoints to prevent raids by criminal gangs on some of the country’s most remote Christmas tree farms.

Operation Hurdle – a seasonal initiative involving the Garda Air Support Unit and detective and regional armed support units – will run up to the week before Christmas in Co Wicklow.

Growers throughout the county, which is home to Ireland’s highest concentration of festive fir plantations, have welcomed the confirmation that the month-long operation has been given the green light for the 10th consecutive year.

It was initially set up in 2012 following a spate of raids by Dublin-based gangs on isolated farms, resulting in thousands of trees being plundered annually from many of the county’s remote uplands plantations.

But since then the seasonal garda operation, coupled with increased security measures by growers, has helped win the war on Christmas tree gangs.

Gardaí said thefts were significantly down in the run-up to Christmas last year due to the Covid-related travel restrictions that were in place.

However, they said all efforts would be made to repeat the success of last year’s operation, by focusing on crime prevention rather than detection.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy said: “Operation Hurdle will run in conjunction with our current Covid-19 national policing patrols in the Wicklow District for 2021.

“2020 was an exceptional year and movement by people was restricted this time last year, which had an automatic effect on decreasing the number of thefts from Christmas tree farms.

“The operation has been successful and the activities of the criminals have been severely curtailed.

“We wish to replicate this again in 2021.”

He added: “While detection is very difficult, prevention is the key with a joint effort by local growers and their security staff together with improved security procedures, combined with focused Garda activity targeting suspects and the vehicles of those involved.

“The key to its success was that the Christmas tree growers and the gardaí worked in tandem to achieve the desired result, and this is an example of community policing at its best with the emphasis on crime prevention.”

Christy Kavanagh, a grower based in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, said he would “sleep better”, after learning Operation Hurdle would return this year.

Mr Kavanagh – a former chairman of the Christmas Tree Growers’ Association – said he expected to supply around 10,000 trees to both a very strong domestic market, and overseas.

“Our crop looks very good this year, and the trees have done extremely well.

“There’s definitely an extra demand out there for real trees.

“And that’s partly because people are more environmentally conscious, and don’t want plastic trees.

“Operation Hurdle is a great initiative and it’s very important to all the growers.

“We’ll be on our guard a bit more this year than last year, but I’ll certainly sleep better at night with the knowledge that the gardaí are out there keeping an eye on things.”