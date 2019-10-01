Gardaí have confirmed the identities of the bodies of two men who were found in a car which was engulfed in fire after it crashed into a barrier and a wall last week.

Gardaí have confirmed the identities of the bodies of two men who were found in a car which was engulfed in fire after it crashed into a barrier and a wall last week.

Gardaí name two men found dead in car engulfed in fire after horror crash

The two victims are Patrick Hogan (30), from Brown's Quay, Thomondgate, Co Limerick, and Jonathan Healy (24), from Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Co Limerick.

The two men died, and two others were injured, when the car they were in crashed at Quinspool, near Parteen, Co Clare, in the early hours of last Thursday.

Mr Hogan's 12-year-old nephew, named locally as Jason Hogan, who was also found at the scene, outside of the car, was being treated for serious burn injuries at St James's Hospital in Dublin.

A fourth male, named locally as 20-year-old Adam Carver, was being treated for injuries at University Hospital Limerick.

Funeral arrangements for Mr Healy have been released. He will repose at Cross's Funeral Home in Limerick from 3.30pm-5.30pm today, followed by removal to St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am tomorrow.

Gardaí do not believe any other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Mayorstone garda station on 061-456980.

Irish Independent