THE baby girl whose body was found on a Dublin beach was stillborn, gardai have confirmed as they issued a further appeal for the mother to come forward.

THE baby girl whose body was found on a Dublin beach was stillborn, gardai have confirmed as they issued a further appeal for the mother to come forward.

Gardaí name baby girl found on beach 'Belle' as they appeal for mother to come forward

Gardai have named the baby girl, Belle, and say the body had been on Bell's Beach near Balbriggan for “a day or so”.

Foul play has been ruled out in the tragic case and Inspector Brian Downey insisted “the girl or woman who gave birth is not in trouble, there is no criminal investigation”.

“The baby was full term, it was a baby girl, the baby had died sometime before delivery,” he told RTÉ's 'Morning Ireland'.

Scene of tragedy: Bell’s Beach, where the baby girl’s body was discovered in Balbriggan, North County Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

“This is not a criminal investigation and our appeal is to the mother of this baby, please come forward, you do need medical intervention and you do need medical help and we’re imploring anybody who knows anything about this matter, whether it’s the mother herself, or her parents or her brother or sister, cousin, boyfriend, to contact either the gardai or Tusla or call to a hospital, to a doctor,” he added.

Inspector Downey said the baby girl has been named after the area in Balbriggan where her body was found.

“We’ve decided to name the baby, we’re gonna call the baby Belle, after Belle’s Lane and also because Belle is a derivative from the French meaning beautiful,” he said.

Inspector Downey said gardai are actively seeking information about the mother and said the gardai priority is her health.

He said gardai don’t need to speak to her, but need to know that she is safe.

“There’s probably a fear amongst the mother of Belle to come forward and what we’re trying to do is to create a safe environment that she will know that it’s okay for her to come to us. The tragic discovery of the tot's remains was made on Saturday morning at Bell's Beach near the north Dublin town.

Bell’s Beach, near Balbriggan, where the baby’s tiny body was found. Photo: Frank McGrath

A volunteer cleaning up the shore found the partially buried body.

Master of the National Maternity Hospital, Dr Rhona Mahony also issued an appeal to the mother and said “we are very concerned for her” and described the situation as “heartbreaking”.

“We’re concerned for her physically. She may have had some complications from the birth, for example excessive bleeding or infection,” she said.

“We’re also concerned for her as a person. We know that this is immensely difficult for her, we can imagine her being confused, being very distressed and indeed being very frightened.”

Dr Mahony added that they will “speak to her in absolute confidence”.

“She should not be concerned in relation to gardai or being in trouble or being given out to or facing a whole range of disciplinary action, we want to help her.”

Local Fine Gael Councillor Tom O'Leary expressed his shock over the weekend and also urged the mother to get medical attention.

"Without knowing any of the circumstances, I would appeal to the mother to come forward to seek the help and medical attention she needs.

"Maybe she is under a lot of pressure, we don't know the circumstances and the matter is very delicate," Mr O'Leary said.

"Maybe her family and friends are aware of her situation and they could assist her in coming forward. She needs to talk to somebody.

"God almighty, we don't know the circumstances but to think of anyone that might have had to go through that alone and also in those terrible weather conditions, alone on a beach.

"I can't bear to think of it. It's just so tragic. I am shocked.

"The whole of Ballbriggan will be in a state of shock," Mr O'Leary added.

Online Editors