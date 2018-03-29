Garda murder: Officers misclassified Siobhan Phillips' domestic violence incidents

GARDAI misclassified two complaints of domestic violence against Siobhan Phillips which were alleged to have been carried out by the man who murdered Garda Tony Golden.

However, an internal Garda review found that even if accurate reports had been created on the incidents, it was unlikely it would have changed the circumstances whereby Gda Golden was shot dead by Ms Phillips' partner, Adrian Crevan Mackin.

Adrian Crevan Mackin, who killed Garda Tony Golden and seriously wounded Siobhan Phillips.

Ms Phillips had complained to gardaí the day before the murder that Crevan Mackin had beaten her severely and threatened to kill her and her family. Gda Golden accompanied Ms Phillips to her home in Omeath, Co Louth, on October 11, 2015, so that she could collect her belongings.

Crevan Macken shot Gda Golden dead and seriously injured Ms Phillips before killing himself. The Phillips family have been calling for a public inquiry into the case.

Garda Tony Golden

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan last night published a report outlining a Garda review of the events leading up to the murder. The review found that Gda Golden was "an exemplary member" of the Garda and "his actions were beyond reproach".

The review noted two incidents that could be classified as complaints to the Garda of domestic abuse and violence, one on September 6, 2015, and another on October 10, 2015. The review says neither incident was recorded in a manner that would comply with "relevant policy and HQ instructions".

Mr Flanagan noted that while the report highlighted the two incidents "were not recorded in accordance with relevant policy and procedures, it does not appear that the classification of the incidents was a causative factor in these tragic events on the night of the shootings."

Mr Flanagan said Gda Golden's murder was "a tragic loss".

