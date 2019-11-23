Gardaí move towards the endgame - and victory over an 'untouchable' gang

Gardaí are moving towards the end game, with victory over the gang once controlled by untouchable godfather Cyril 'Dublin Jimmy' McGuinness.

For the five besieged directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) who, to the collective shame of the authorities on either side of our lawless Border, were left alone - without support or protection - to live in the shadow of intimidation, violence and death threats, it represents the first welcome glimmer of light at the end of a very long dark tunnel.

And as the cross-Border investigation gathers an unstoppable momentum, and branches out to follow the money trail and the faceless men pulling the terror gang's strings, it will be greeted with relief - albeit expressed in silence - by the majority of people who live in this Border region; especially the thousands of people whose livelihoods are dependent on QIH.

The dramatic developments over recent weeks, especially the demise of McGuinness, signal the definitive tipping point in a nine-year long story of lawlessness and terrorism that was allowed, through indifference and inertia, to fester and thrive around the former Quinn empire.

It is now no longer a case of 'if' gardaí gather enough evidence to charge Kevin Lunney's abductors, but 'when' and that could begin as soon as next week.

For those of us who have lived through the major serious crime scandals that have occurred in this country over the past 30 years - the murder of Veronica Guerin and the Limerick and Dublin gang feuds - there is now a comforting, familiar feeling of deja vu, that the tables have finally turned on the mob.

The arrests of the suspects in the actual abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney are part of the classic gang-busting paradigm first pioneered in the smashing of the Gilligan gang 23 years ago, as they peeled back the layers of the onion from the outside in.

On an international level, An Garda Síochána, when it has the resources, support and resolve from Garda HQ and the Government that it requires, cannot be equalled.

It is now clear that from the first moments that Kevin Lunney's abduction was first reported, that the Garda - and indeed the PSNI's - intelligence machine kicked into action.

Two of the men, both Dublin criminals, were pegged within hours as being involved in the surveillance operation ordered by Dublin Jimmy as he tried to decide which of the five senior executives would be subjected to the grotesque, unconscionable ordeal that was ordered by the faceless 'paymaster'.

Last week the Irish Independent exclusively revealed how the pair from the north inner-city used a van to carry out the surveillance operation.

However the two criminals messed up when they failed to follow Cyril McGuinness's instructions to destroy the van, and it was seized by gardaí last month in what was a major breakthrough in the case.

The Garda investigation team has built a very formidable file of evidence including CCTV, phone and other highly-sensitive electronic evidence at the centre of the nefarious plot.

The arrest on Thursday afternoon of a 66-year old Cavan man is also hugely significant, as he is a long-time close associate of Cyril McGuinness, who, like his pal, built a reputation as an untouchable criminal with the lack of convictions to prove it.

Last week, his world began to crumble down around him, when his wife and son were also arrested in a clever move by gardaí.

The son is the man suspected of being sent to a shop to buy the bleach, which was then used to douse Kevin Lunney as the gang tried to destroy any of the forensic evidence.

There is no doubt that the death of Cyril McGuinness has helped the investigation immeasurably.

But this has to represent a turning point.

The cancer has been excised from society.

But now the remainder of the disease that has infected the Border region for too long must also be subjected to aggressive chemotherapy, as in, his henchmen and his paymaster must be brought to justice.

That trawl includes the mystery 'bag man' who we featured in the Irish Independent yesterday and who has been laundering Dublin Jimmy's ill-gotten millions earned from smuggling, illegal dumping, drugs and, of course, the terror campaign waged against the QIH executives.

The spiralling out of control situation that culminated with the abduction of Kevin Lunney is one of the darkest chapters in our recent, post-Troubles, history.

It has had the potential effect of destroying the livelihoods of thousands of people in a region that would otherwise be an economically barren wasteland.

Even when the gardaí are finished bringing these thugs to justice the job will still not be over.

And it will not be over until godfathers like Dublin Jimmy and his 'paymaster' are no longer tolerated, accepted or feared.

The interview that Kevin Lunney gave to the BBC Northern Ireland 'Spotlight' programme about his abduction in which he recounted how he was slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors showed the extent of his horrific ordeal.

The 50-year-old father of six was found bleeding on a remote roadside after he had been abducted from outside his home in Co Fermanagh and later dumped on September 17.

He recalled praying and thinking about whether he would see his family again.

