A garda motorcyclist is recovering in hospital after a single vehicle collision in Cork.

The garda suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries in the incident outside Timoleague in west Cork shortly before 11am today.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene with the officer subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital for assessment.

He is being treated for suspected fractures and soft tissue trauma but the injuries are not described as life-threatening.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a full technical examination by accident scene investigators.

The officer was on duty at the time of the collision.

It is unclear what caused the collision though road conditions are understood to have been slippery in many parts of Cork because of heavy overnight showers.

