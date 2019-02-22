Gardaí monitor young criminal as fears grow of feud revenge attacks

Gardai are actively monitoring the activities of a young criminal who they suspect could be the person to drive the Kinahan cartel's campaign of revenge against the Hutch gang.

The development comes after Regency Hotel murder accused Patrick Hutch (26) walked free from court on Wednesday.

The Crumlin-based drug dealer, who is in his 20s, is said to be completely loyal to the faction connected to David Byrne, who was gunned down in the Regency Hotel shooting.

This gangland figure is believed to have the "money and the clout" to continue the bloody feud that has so far claimed the lives of 18 people.

Late last year undercover officers seized a revolver linked to the young criminal. Sources have indicated that other investigations into him are "alive and active".

The volatile criminal is closely linked to crime boss Liam Byrne and is suspected of involvement in criminality since he was a juvenile.

He was also present during the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne and was a mourner at his funeral two weeks later.

This individual, along with a dozen other young criminals, has been on the Garda radar for several years.

They began their involvement with the Kinahan cartel by ferrying drugs around the Dublin 12 area on mopeds bought specifically for the purpose.

Sources say this man and his associates have also been flown to Las Vegas for Conor McGregor fights with some of the cartel's most senior members. The trips cost tens of thousands and would later feature in a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigation into the crime group.

It has previously been reported that he was arrested as part of a big operation by Sundrive Road gardaí who found around €2,500 worth of crack cocaine and heroin when they carried out two simultaneous raids of properties in the Lissadel area of Drimnagh.

In the aftermath of the Regency attack, the young gang was seen as the "up-and-coming criminals" in the Dublin 12 area, with members of the group also described as "young lieutenants" of key Kinahan associates.

At least six of the group, who are all aged in their late teens or early 20s, were present at the Regency Hotel when a five-man hit squad armed with handguns and automatic weapons entered the premises and opened fire.

Another close associate of the mobster is a hood in his early 20s from the Dublin 8 area who was in the company of Liam Roe and Liam Byrne in the immediate aftermath of the Regency Hotel murder.

His car was also among a fleet of vehicles seized in a CAB-led operation earlier this year which targeted the finances of the Kinahan cartel.

Among the items recovered in the €1m seizure were more than 30 luxury vehicles, a betting slip worth €38,000 and a number of expensive watches.

Sports memorabilia, including a pair of boots signed by a Liverpool footballer with a personal message made out to a gangland criminal, were also discovered - but it is not believed that they were seized.

"They were always known in the area for minor offences," the source told the Irish Independent.

Irish Independent